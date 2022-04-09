Following the Karauli violence incident, as the Rajasthan government has ordered an administrative probe into the matter, Manohar Lal Lather, Rajasthan DGP on the other hand has justified the violence saying that it was incited because of the way the 'Nav Samvatsar' procession was carried out.

Speaking to the media on Friday, the Rajasthan DGP said that the songs played during the procession were "objectionable" which led to the stone-pelting. "The way procession was taken out was dubious, songs played were objectionable and that's why stone pelting took place", he said.

Further speaking on the permission granted to the procession, he added that a peaceful environment ensued across the state where people celebrated the festival with enthusiasm except for what happened in Karauli's Hatwara Bazar. "Such an incident happened in Karauli as no procession was taken out there since 2015. Permission was given to organisers after monitoring the situation but not for the usage of DJs", he added.

Meanwhile, as the Rajasthan police have initiated a fair investigation in the matter, the DGP further noted that around 105 people have been arrested so far for inciting violence on April 2.

Rajasthan government imposes Section 144 in four districts

While the investigation of the Karauli violence is presently ongoing, following a tense environment, the Rajasthan government has imposed Section 144 in around 4 districts of the state including Hanumangarh, Sikar, Ajmer, and Dholpur. Further issuing the order, it has also directed the public to seek permission before organising any religious events, whether that be the Rath Yatra or any other processions.

Apart from that, loudspeakers and DJs have been also banned from religious processions and pilgrimages. Detailing about the same, the state administration has stated that the measures have been taken for ensuring peaceful conduct of festivals/jubilee/processions/performances/public programs as they should be conducted in an atmosphere of communal harmony without causing any inconvenience to the public.

On the other hand, the Rajasthan government has also extended the curfew placed in the communally sensitive Karauli area till April 10.

