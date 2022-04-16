Karauli Violence: Republic's Investigation Reveals Conspirator Hiding In Bharatpur

Days after riots in Rajasthan's Karauli, Republic TV's investigation on Saturday revealed that the key conspirator of the incident is hiding in the Qama area of Bharatpur. The independent councillor, who is said to be the main conspirator in the incident, was detained on the day of the Ram Navmi violence but was later released. Identified as Matloob Ahmad, the independent councillor has been absconding ever since, as police continue their search.

Earlier, Gaurav Bhatia, the national spokesperson of the BJP, had slammed Congress. " I would only say that the perpetrators of crime and the criminals, like Matloob Ahmad, go scot-free because they enjoy the political patronage from the Ashok Gehlot and Congress government. The victims are suffering, and they are only seeking justice... their only fault is that they are Hindu, and the criminal who is a Muslim will be shielded because the Congress party is worried about its vote bank," Bhatia had said.

The government of Rajasthan has ordered an administrative probe into the Karauli incident. The report of the committee will have to be presented in 15 days to the state government. Rajasthan Home Secretary is leading the Rajasthan government's probe

Victim narrates Karauli incident

Meanwhile, speaking to Republic, a victim, Vipin Sharma had narrated the incident of violence. "When the procession for Ram Navmi reached Hatwara Bazar, we saw that all the shops in the area were closed and the people were standing on their balconies and rooftops. We thought that they were standing to have a look at the procession, but within minutes a fall of stones in thousands began. People on bikes, and also on foot, began running in a frenzy to save their lives. From the stones, at least 40-42 people were injured," Sharma had said.