Karl Rock's Wife Moves Delhi HC Against Entry Ban; Claims 'separation Of Married Couple'

Seeking relief for YouTuber Karl Rock, his wife Manisha Malik on Saturday filed a plea in Delhi High Court challenging the alleged ban on his entry into India. In her plea, Malik argued that Centre's continued silence over various petitions by Rock and herself has led to separation of a married couple. Rock - a Newland You Tuber has been 'blacklisted' by MHA for a year and his visa has been cancelled since October 2020.

You Tuber Karl Rock's wife moves Delhi HC

Malik further highlighted that the lack of any opportunity or notice to Rock or herself to indicate any violation of visa conditions and denial of issuance of visa to Rock was a violation of her and her husband's rights. MHA has told ANI that Rock has been blacklisted for violating multiple visa norms. "He was found doing business on a tourist visa, he is barred for one year, his visa is cancelled," said an MHA official.

On Friday, Rock took to YouTube and Twitter to lament about his blacklisting. He tweeted “Dear Jacinda Ardern, the Govt. of India has blocked me from entering India separating me from my wife and family in Delhi. They blacklisted me without telling me, giving reasons, or letting me reply.” In a 9-minute long video titled 'Why I Haven’t Seen My Wife in 269 Days #Blacklist', he claimed that he had travelled out of India to Pakistan and Dubai in October 2020, when his visa was cancelled.

"When I left through the New Delhi International Airport, they cancelled my visa. They would not tell me why they were cancelling my visa," said Rock in the video. He added that when he applied for a new visa in Dubai, the Indian High Commission in Dubai told him that he was blacklisted and could not go home to India. “Before somebody is blacklisted, they’re meant to be given a right of reply and time to reply. I wasn’t,” he added.

Later, Rock started a Change.Org petition which has garnered 98,868 signatures as of Saturday. In the video put out to his 1.79 million subscribers, the YouTuber said that he hasn’t seen his wife, Manisha Malik, in almost a year. The YouTuber, who is now in New Zealand, also said that he has sent “multiple emails” to the Home Ministry, to which he has got no replies. Referring to India as his home, he said that he lives in Delhi's Rohini area since 2019. The NZ native met his wife Malik, who is an Indian, in October 2014, and got married in April 2019. Karl Rock is a YouTuber who travels across the world advising people on safe travels, gaining fame with his videos on haggling with vendors to giving pro tips on how to avoid scammers in the country to enjoying tapri ki chai.