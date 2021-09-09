Karnal: Internet, SMS Services Remain Suspended For 3rd Day Amid 'Kisan Mahapanchayat'

The Haryana Government on Thursday extended the suspension of Internet and SMS services in Karnal in view of the massive farmers protest in the district. According to the latest notice issued by the Manohar Lal Khattar Government, mobile internet and SMS services have been snapped for the third consecutive day in Karnal, to stop the spread of misinformation amid the Kisan Mahapanchayat.

The order read, "In view of farmers' agitation in Karnal, Haryana Government suspends mobile internet and SMS services in the district "to stop the spread of misinformation"; the order to remain in effect till 11:59 pm today."

Internet and mobile services were first snapped in Haryana on September 7, Tuesday. This was extended twice on Wednesday and Thursday over maintenance of law and order and public safety. "Situation has been reviewed and observed to be still volatile and further intensification of protest in expected which may adversely affect the public safety and Law and order situation in district Karnal in wake of call for Kisan Mahapanchayat and further to continue their dharna," read the notice of the government.

In view of farmers' agitation in Karnal, Haryana Govt suspends mobile internet & SMS services in the district "to stop the spread of misinformation"; the order to remain in effect till 11:59 pm today pic.twitter.com/EtN0IfZjQd — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2021

Karnal Kisan Mahapanchayat

A large number of farmers on Tuesday thronged the gates of the district headquarters in Karnal, locked in a showdown with Haryana's BJP-led government. The gherao saw thousands of farmers from Haryana and neighbouring states riding tractors and motorcycles and arriving at Karnal’s New Anaj Mandi for the 'Mahapanchayat'. The gathering is being held in protest of the alleged lathi charge by Haryana Police against farmers on August 28.

As farmers marched on foot from the Mahapanchayat venue to the mini-secretariat just five kilometres away, water cannons were used against the large crowds when they reached neared the complex. The local administration had previously invited an 11-member delegation to discuss their demands and dissuade them from advancing towards the secretariat.

Congress has come down heavily at the temporary suspension of the telecom services in 4 districts of Haryana. Slamming Manohar Lal Khattar, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala remarked, "Whenever a dictator is afraid, he shuts down the internet."