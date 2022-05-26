Karnal Terror Plot: NIA Takes Over Investigation; Haryana Police To Submit All Case Papers

In the latest update to the Karnal terror plot case, Haryana Police will hand over all case papers pertaining to the case to National Investigation Agency (NIA). The agency will now probe the IED seizure case reported in Haryana's Karnal on May 5.

Earlier it was learned that four accused were in the business of arms and drugs supply. A senior police official on May 8 revealed that as the accused were natives of a village near the Indian borders, they could easily receive explosives and drugs through drones. And further directions of supply were provided by Pakistani handlers.

The police have mentioned that the accused supplied drugs and explosives to several parts of the country. Pakistan handler Harvinder Singh Rinda used to provide them with explosives and drugs and further give details about the delivery spots.

Karnal district police arrested four terror suspects identified as Gurpreet Singh, Amandeep Singh, Parminder, and Bhupinder after receiving credible inputs. And on May 6, another arrest was made by the Punjab Police from Faridkot. The arrested person was identified as Jashanpreet Singh, cousin of detained Amandeep Singh.

Karnal terror plot

In a big breakthrough, four suspected Pakistan-linked terrorists, while on their way to Telangana to deliver explosives, were nabbed in Haryana's Karnal. Apart from weapons, a large number of bullets and ammunition containers were recovered from the arrested terrorists' Innova car, along with Rs 1,22,000 in cash.

Superintendent of Police of Karnal Ganga Ram Punia informed reporters that the accused persons were allegedly in touch with a Pakistan-based man who is involved in terror activities and who used to send locations through an app to them to deliver explosives and weapons.

"In an intelligence-led operation, Punjab Police and Haryana Police arrested four persons today at Karnal with the recovery of 3 IEDs weighing 2.5 kg each and one pistol. Further investigation is on," the Punjab Police said in a tweet. The four -- all residents of Punjab -- were nabbed near Bastara toll plaza after four vehicles of Haryana Police intercepted them, Inspector General of Police of Karnal Range Satender Kumar Gupta said.

(Image: ANI)