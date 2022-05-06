Karnal Terror Plot: Probe Widens As Punjab Police Detains Fifth Accused From Faridkot

In a recent update pertaining to the Karnal terror plot case, another arrest has been made by the Punjab Police from Faridkot. The arrested person is identified as Jashanpreet Singh, cousin of detained Amandeep Singh. On Thursday, Karnal district police arrested four suspected terrorists identified as Gurpreet Singh, Amandeep Singh, Parminder, and Bhupinder after receiving credible inputs. Currently, the Police are investigating the role of Jashanpreet Singh in the entire terror module.

Karnal terror plot

In a big breakthrough, four suspected Pakistan-linked terrorists, while on their way to Telangana to deliver explosives, were nabbed in Haryana's Karnal. Apart from weapons, a large number of bullets and ammunition containers were recovered from the arrested terrorists' Innova car, along with Rs 1,22,000 in cash.

Superintendent of Police of Karnal Ganga Ram Punia informed reporters that the accused persons were allegedly in touch with a Pakistan-based man who is involved in terror activities and who used to send locations through an app to them to deliver explosives and weapons.

"In an intelligence-led operation, Punjab Police and Haryana Police arrested four persons today at Karnal with the recovery of 3 IEDs weighing 2.5 kg each and one pistol. Further investigation is on," the Punjab Police said in a tweet. The four -- all residents of Punjab -- were nabbed near Bastara toll plaza after four vehicles of Haryana Police intercepted them, Inspector General of Police of Karnal Range Satender Kumar Gupta said.

While Responding to the terror crackdown, Former UP DGP OP Singh told Republic, "We never know the kind of terror module the Haryana Police discovered here. We noticed recently that in Gorakhnath, the way these terror modules worked and the way they are making their way to the national capital".

(Image: ANI)