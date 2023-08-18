Karnataka: 13 Cases Filed After Mega Multi-city Lokayukta Raids On Govt Officials

Karnataka Lokayukta conducted raids across nine districts simultaneously across 45 locations regarding 13 cases against government officials, their offices and residences since the wee hours of Thursday, August 17, morning.

Lokayukta sleuths conducted raids in Chitradurga, Davanagere, Koppal, Dharwad, Tumakuru, Bidar, Bengaluru, Mysuru and Kodagu. Acting on alleged corruption charges, the Karnataka Lokayukta has seized disproportionate assets in the form of valuables, properties (movable and immovable assets).

A Lokayukta official speaking on the condition of anonymity to Republic said that "their disproportionate assets has been calculated on the basis of their salary and number of years in service. In all the cases, their assets have grown above 100% and there were several cases lodged against these corrupt officials. Some of them have hidden valuables in their relatives houses and some of the properties are in the name of their friends and family. We will need more time to make a complete recovery and unearth all the details."

Mega raids by Lokayukta across Karnataka

It was found that Revenue inspector Natraj working in BBMP's Mahadevpura zone has the highest number of assets after his house in Banashankari was raided. RI Nataraj was trapped while receiving Rs 5 lakh on August 4, he had demanded a bribe through another person Pavan to open 79 plot accounts. Manjunath, the complainant, had lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta in this regard. RI Nataraj demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 per plot.

He had demanded a bribe of Rs 7.90 lakh for 79 plots, and 60% advance amounting to Rs 5 lakh and was caught red-handed while receiving it.

Four disproportionate assets Cases have been registered at Karnataka Lokayukta police station, Bengaluru City Division.

(1) Sri. S.Nataraj, Revenue Inspector, BBMP, Mahadevapura Zone, Bangalore.

4 locations were searched in total. During the searches the following assets were found.

(a) Approximate Value of Immovable Assets found during the search - Rs 3.91 Crore

(b) Approximate Value of Movable Assets found during the search - Rs 1 Crore

(c) Total Value - Rs 4.91 Crores

(d) Approximate Value of disproportionate assets is 391%

(2) Sri. Shivaraju, Tahasildar, Grade-2, Revenue Department, Revenue Department Office, MS Building, Bangalore.

12 locations were searched in total. During the searches the following assets were found.

(a) Approximate Value of Immovable Assets found during the search - Rs 3.50 Crore

(b) Approximate Value of Movable Assets found during the search - Rs 65 Lakhs

(c) Total Value - Rs 4.15 Crores

(d) Approximate value of DA is 315%

(3) Sri. Bhuvanahalli Nagaraj, Head of Grievance Redressal Forum, Head of Grievance Redressal Forum, ZP Office, Tumkur.

Status - Search is underway

(4) Sri. Laxmipathi, GP Member, Chikkajala GP, Yalahanka Hobli, Bengaluru.

6 locations were searched in total. During the searches the following assets were found.

(a) Approximate Value of Immovable Assets found during the search - Rs 2.80 Crore

(b) Approximate Value of Movable Assets found during the search - Rs 1.15 Crore

(c) Total Value - Rs 3.95 Crores

(d) Approximate value of DA is 270%

One disproportionate asset Case registered at Karnataka Lokayukta, police station, Chitradurga.

(5) Smt. S. Bharathi, EE, C-Lake Division, BBMP.

(6) Sri. K. Mahesh, AE, Minor Irrigation Dept, Holalkere Taluk, Chitradurga.

3 locations were searched in total. During the searches the following assets were

found.

(a) Approximate Value of movable Assets found during the search - Rs 20 Lakhs

(b) Approximate Value of Immovable Assets found during the search - Rs 88 Lakhs

(c) Total Value- Rs 1 Crore 8 Lakhs

(d) Approximate Value of DA is 211%

One Disproportionate assets Case registered in Karnataka Lokayukta, PS, Tumkur.

(7) Sri. K.N. Nagaraju, Joint Director, Tumkur City Development Authority,

Tumkur

6 locations were searched in total. During the searches the following assets were

found.

(a) Approximate Value of movable Assets found during the search - Rs 41 Lakhs

(b) Approximate Value of Immovable Assets found during the search- Rs 3 Crore

(c) Total Value- Rs 3.41 Crores

(d) Approximate value of disproportionate assets is 138.19%

One Disproportionate assets Case registered in Karnataka Lokayukta, PS, Kodagu

(8) Sri. Dr. Nanjundegowda, Addl. DC, Revenue Dept, Office of the DC, Madikeri, Kodagu District.

5 locations were searched in total. During the searches the following assets were

found.

(a) Approximate Value of movable Assets found during the search Rs 98,43,518 lakhs

(b) Approximate Value of Immovable Assets found during the search

Rs 2.5 Cr

(c) Total Value - Rs 3.53 Cr

(d) Approximate Value of disproportionate assets is 243.20%

One Disproportionate assets Case registered in Karnataka Lokayukta, PS, Mysore

(9) Srl. K.K. Raghupathi, SE, Harangi Project, Kushalnagar, Kodagu.

3 locations were searched in total. During the searches the following assets were found.

(a) Approximate Value of movable Assets found during the search - Rs 1.32 Crore

(b) Approximate Value of Immovable Assets found during the search - Rs 2.34 Crore

(c) Total Value- Rs 3.66 Crore

(d) Approximate Value of disproportionate assets is 205%

One DA Case registered in KLA, PS, Davanagere

(10) Sri. S. Sathish, Range Forest Officer, Chennagiri Zone, Bhadravathi Division.

2 locations were searched in total. During the searches, the following assets were found.

(a) Approximate Value of movable Assets found during the search - Rs 46 Lakhs

(b) Approximate Value of Immovable Assets found during the search- Rs 1.16 Crores

(c) Total Value- Rs 1.62 Crore

(d) Approximate value of DA is 146%

One DA Case registered in KLA, PS, Koppal

(11) Sri. Manjunatha, Manager, Nirmithi Kendra, Koppala.

3 locations were searched in total. During the searches the following assets were

found.

(a) Approximate Value of movable Assets found during the search- Rs 57 Lakhs

(b) Approximate Value of Immovable Assets found during the search- Rs 2.22 Crores

(c) Total Value- Rs 2.79 Crores

(d) Approximate value of DA is 136%

One DA Case registered in KLA, PS, Kalaburagi/Bidar

(12) Sri. Vijayakumar, Police Constable, Chitaguppa PS, Bidar.

3 locations were searched in total. During the searches the following assets were

found.

(a) Approximate Value of movable Assets found during the search - Rs 54 Lakhs

(b) Approximate Value of Immovable Assets found during the search- Rs 1.26 Crores

(c) Total Value- Rs 1.80 Crore

(d) Approximate value of DA is 136%

Two DA Cases registered in KLA, PS, Dharwad.

(13) Sri. Santhosha Sharanappa Anisetty, Revenue Inspector, Mahanagar Palike.

Status - Search is underway

Belagavi

(14) Sri. Shivananda Manakar, Police Constable, Dharwad Town Police Station.

Status - search is underway