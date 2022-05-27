Karnataka: 2 Camps From Kuruba Community Clash After BJP Neta Doesn't Get Invited To Rally

Amid never-ending political fights between BJP and Congress in Karnataka, two groups of the Kuruba community argued and ended up in a brawl on Friday.

Ahead of the Kuruba community’s public rally, organizers have been divided into two factions. One group backs BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa whereas the other is with Congress minister Siddaramaiah.

Reportedly, organizers of the public rally in the Tumakuru district of Karnataka on Friday argued which later turned into a brawl as Congress leader Siddaramaiah claimed that he worked solely for backward classes in Karnataka.

Senior BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa’s faction was unhappy as only Siddaramaiah was invited for the rally scheduled to be conducted tomorrow. The faction had questioned why Eshwarappa has not been invited to the public rally.

Responding to this, Siddaamaiah’s faction stated that Eshwarappa was not vigilant and did not work for the backward community of the state.

However, the situation is under control in the Tumakuru district of Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah set to return to the Old Mysuru district

Leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah is expected to return to the Old Mysuru district from the Badami constituency for 2023 assembly elections.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah is considering numerous options including Tumakuru. A Kuruba community rally on Saturday is likely to provide him with another opportunity to emerge as the indisputable leader, as he did in 2013.

According to a PTI report, Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday ruled out any "political relationship" between his party and the JD(S) either during the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls or the 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka.

Earlier on May 16, the Karnataka Congress demanded the arrest of Bajrang Dal leaders for giving arms training to students on the school premises in the state’s Madikeri town.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah said, “Arms training in Madikeri has challenged the law of our land.” “Do we have a Home minister or an Education minister in Karnataka? Is the government still alive?” Siddaramaiah questioned.

“MLAs MP Appachu, KG Bopaiah, and Suja Kushalappa participated in the Shaurya Prashikshana Varga event of Bajrang Dal. Do they have any commitment towards our Constitution?” he further asked.

The Congress leader said that the arms training is against the law and Home Minister should file a case against the Bajrang Dal leaders and arrest them.