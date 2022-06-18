Karnataka: 2 Men Held For Possessing Ganja

Mangaluru, Jun 18 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested and 355 grams of ganja was seized from them at Melkar in Bantwal taluk of Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Rafik (44) and Taranath Poojary (27) from Kemminje village in Puttur, police said.

They said the accused were trying to sell ganja illegally in the area. The operation was conducted on information provided by Bantwal sub-division assistant superintendent of police.

A case under Sections 8(C) and 20(b)(ii)(A) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused, the police further said. PTI MVG MVG HDA HDA