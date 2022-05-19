Karnataka: 20-year-old Stabbed To Death In Bidar For Allegedly Forcing Girl To Marry Him

In a shocking incident in Karnataka's Bidar, a 20-year-old was murdered brutally inside a shop. Amir Khan was stabbed to death by the brother of the girl whom he used to trouble by forcing her to marry him.

The incident is reported to be from Karnataka's Bidar where 20-year-old Amir Khan was murdered by Jeeshan on Wednesday for allegedly forcing Jeeshan's married sister to fall in love with him. Khan used to trouble the girl despite knowing that she was already married. Frustrated by his harassment, the girl escalated the issue with his brother Jeeshan and told him about it. After knowing this issue, Jeeshan took the matter into his hand and stabbed Amir Khan to death. The entire incident was captured on CCTV of the shop. As per the visual, angry Jeeshan enters a shop and starts stabbing Amir. A man tries to stop Jeeshan from further attacking Amir following which Jeeshan leaves the shop.

Hyderabad honour killing

Earlier, a man named Nagaraju was stabbed to death at the Saroornagar Tehsildar office on May 4. It was an alleged honour killing incident where the brother of a Muslim girl Ashrin Sultana had killed her husband allegedly because he hailed from a different community.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (LB Nagar Zone) Sunpreet Singh told reporters that a murder case under relevant IPC sections and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015 was registered against the attackers Syed Mobin Ahmed and Mohammed Masood Ahmed. Both the accused were arrested by the Police on Thursday.

The Hyderabad Police confirmed that both Syed and Mohammad have been apprehended. Narrating what has come out from the initial interrogation, the Hyderabad DCP said that Syed was against Sulthana and Nagaraju's marriage, and had hatched the conspiracy with Mohammad Massod to commit the crime.

Nagaraju's wife Ashrin Sultana spoke exclusively to Republic and explained the horrifying incident. As she continues to mourn the death of her husband, she demands justice over the honour killing incident. Recalling the day of the incident, Nagaraju's wife told Republic, "We were going to his relative's place on the bike, and some people came and attacked us. I first didn't realise it was my brother. Then they hit Raju with a thick rod. They continued to beat him up until he lay down. I don't know how my family got to know where we were. I guess my brother followed Raju from work to home and then attacked on road", she mentioned.