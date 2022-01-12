Karnataka: 3rd FIR Against Congress Leaders For Violating COVID Norms During Padayatra

As Karnataka Congress' Mekedatu padayatra enters its fourth day on Wednesday, a third FIR has been filed against 64 Congress leaders including state party president DK Shivakumar and others for carrying out such a massive march defying COVID-19 restrictions. Earlier, two FIRs were already registered against the Congress leaders and workers at the Sathanoor police station on Monday and Tuesday respectively. According to Republic TV's report, Karnataka's Ramanagara district SP Girish has clarified about a third FIR being registered against 64 Congress leaders and workers who had organised and participated in the massive rally on Tuesday. The FIR has been registered at the Kanakapura Town Police station based on the complaint filed by the district tehsildar on violation of COVID-19 protocols.

Notably, the FIRs are being lodged after Congress leaders and party workers in large numbers conducted a foot-march from Shivakumar's native Doddalahalli to Kanakapura on Monday and then further from Kanakapura to Chikkenahalli on Tuesday.

Karnataka govt urges Congress to call off the padayatra

Speaking to Republic on the same, BJP leader Malavika Avinash expressed concerns over the recent COVID-19 infections in Karnataka. She added that the BJP government had urged Congress to call off the padayatra but the Congress is in "defiant and denial". She also mentioned about two Congress functionaries including former minister HM Revanna and MLC CM Ibrahim testing positive for COVID-19 after participating in the 10-day long march on Tuesday. "I don't know what they are looking for but these FIRs are essentially being filed for explaining them the situation and urge them to withdraw their padayatra as the country faces a grim pandemic situation", the BJP leader added.

She also spoke on the Mekedatu issue and said that everyone including the BJP government is concerned about it. "However, the condition is not appropriate for carrying out such a march and the Congress party is behaving in the most irresponsible manner only for the sake of image building for a certain leader", Malavika Avinash said.

Karnataka BJP leader S Prakash also condemned the padayatra carried out by Congress. Calling it an "unfortunate" incident, he further said that the Congress leadership is adamant on continuing the padayatra without thinking about public healthcare. "FIRs are being filed and those participating in this will have to face the consequences accordingly", he added.

Image: Republic