Karnataka: 8 Congress Workers Booked For Burning VD Savarkar's Posters In Dharwad

Eight Congress workers have been booked by Karnataka Police for allegedly burning the poster of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the Dharwad district. The FIR was registered by the police based on a complaint filed by a Bajrang Dal leader.

The Bajrang Dal leader had alleged that the Congress workers desecrated photos of VD Savarkar while protesting against the alleged attack on former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Following the incident, Bharatiya Janata Dapty (BJP) and Bajrang Dal workers staged a massive protest demanding the arrest of those who burned Savarkar's protest.

'Ideologies should be fought ideologically,' CM Bommai on Savarkar's Poster desceration row

Reacting to the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated that 'ideologies should be fought ideologically.'

"It is a documented fact that former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi had hailed Savarkar, calling him the best son of the country. Congress leader Manishankar Aiyar too spoke about Savarkar, for which he was criticised," Bommai claimed.

On August 18, a group of BJP activists waved black flags and hurled eggs at Siddaramaiah's car during his visit to Kodagu to inspect rain-related damages in the region. Following this, Congress party launched state-wide protests.

Basavaraj Bommai has asserted that the incident pertaining to the alleged attack on the former CM is being investigated. He added that the police had been directed to probe the matter thoroughly and give adequate protection to Siddaramaiah. At least 16 people have been arrested in connection with the alleged death threat given to the Congress leader.

"I have given instructions to give protection to the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly. However, it is left to the political party on how much it wants to play it up and politicise it. I would like to say that peace and public order is every political party's responsibility," Bommai said.

He added, "We can function even when there are differences of opinion, but no one should challenge the law and order by taking to the streets."

(With agency inputs)