Karnataka: ACB Books Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan Under Disproportionate Assets Case

On Monday, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered a case of disproportionate assets against Karnataka Congress MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan. On the basis of the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) report, ACB conducted raids at 5 locations-- 2 offices and 3 residences in Bengaluru that are linked to Congress MLA. IA team of 40 officials carried out the raids at different locations which included Sadashiva Nagar, Banashankari, Kalasipalya & his residence in Bengaluru Cantonment, informed ACB.

It is pertinent to note that ED raided the properties of MLA Khan in August 2021 over the allegations of money laundering case.

ED Raid On Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan's Residence

On August 5, 2021, the ED conducted a raid on the properties of Congress MLA BZ Zameer over the illegal construction of his new bungalow at Chamrajpet. The raid ended after 24 hours of the search operation.

Following the raid, Zameer has said that it was conducted as people were unable to witness the luxury bungalow and there is nothing illegal related to its construction. But, there is no official information available so far as to why the raids were conducted. While there are rumours that the raid was concerned with the 4000-crore I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) alleged ponzi scam case, in which both former Karnataka minister and Congress leader Roshan Baig and Chickpet MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan are under investigation. ED arrested Congress legislator Zameer Khan's nephew Muzamil, on August 5.

Baig along with his associates was raided under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA); two of his premises in Bengaluru’s Shivajinagar while Congress MLA, B Z Zameer's premises at Chamrajpet.

