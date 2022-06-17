Karnataka: ACB Raids 21 Govt Officials In Bengaluru Over Disproportionate Assets Cases

In a breaking development, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raids are presently underway across Karnataka's Bengaluru in relation to disproportionate assets cases. The ACB launched searches at around 80 locations linked to 21 government officeholders on Friday. The officials are raiding office buildings and residences of government servants who allegedly held excess income and assets. This comes as part of the Karnataka government's crackdown on corruption.

As per the information accessed by Republic on Friday, the ACB team of 300 officers and staff are currently conducting raids at around 80 locations across Bengaluru. The officials are searching residences of government servants in connection with disproportionate assets cases. The ACB is verifying the documents regarding the income of the government officers.

#BREAKING | ACB conducts raids against 21 government officials in Bengaluru regarding disproportionate assets cases across 80 locations; verifying documents



Tune in here for details - https://t.co/hBNv8QJ045 pic.twitter.com/CFBwmFPE5N — Republic (@republic) June 17, 2022

ACB raids in Bengaluru

According to exclusive information accessed by Republic TV, the ACB teams are now probing officials from various fields ranging from PWD officers to District Registrars and Police Inspectors. Searches are also being held against retired officials. Some of the officials who are being raided include Bheema Rao Y Pawar, Superintendent of Engineer from Belagavi, Assistant Engineer Harish from Udupi, Hassan city’s minor irrigation AEE Ramakrishna HV, Karwar PWD Assistant Engineer Rajiv Purasaiah Nayak, Ponnampet Zilla panchayat’s Junior Engineer BR Bopaiah, Belgaum District Registrar Madhusudhan, Bagalkote RTO Yellappa N Padasali.

Meanwhile, Parameshwarappa, Minor Irrigation Assistant Engineer, Huvinadagali, Gadag’s Panchayat Grade two secretary Pradeep S Alur, Deputy chief electrical officer, Bengaluru, Siddappa T, Chikkaballapur Executive Engineer, Mohan Kumar, Karwar District Registrar Sridhar, Koppal Police Inspector Udaya Ravi, Ranebennur UTP officer, Chandrappa C Holekar, District programme officer, Bidar, Tippanna P Sirsagi are among other officials being raided. Retd Registrar evaluations (land) Bangalore, Janardhan and Retd EE, PWD, Manjunath G are also being probed.

Image: REPUBLIC