Karnataka: Amid Rising Tensions, 8 Drones Deployed In Shivamogga For Surveillance

To ensure proper law and order situation in Karnataka's Shivamogga, seven drones were deployed for surveillance and monitoring activities amid rising tensions in the district. Moreover, the ongoing curfew has also been extended till Friday, February 25 morning. The steps are being taken owing to the tense environment that was witnessed after 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was murdered on Sunday, February 20 night.

Security tightened in Shivamogga:

Shivamogga murder: 8 persons arrested so far

After the arrest of two more persons, the total number of arrests made by Karnataka police has gone up to eight. The arrested persons have been identified as Mohammed Kashif, Syed Nadeem, Ashifullah Khan, Rehan Khan, Nehal and Abdul Afnan, informed the police.

In the latest update from the state government, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Wednesday that he has ordered an inquiry against the policemen posted in two police stations in this district headquarters town, in the backdrop of the incident.

"We need to ascertain how many police officers and personnel were there in these two police stations in the past five years and how they monitored these accused (those eight arrested) who have a huge criminal past," he added.

The Minister also assured that "irresponsible" police officers will not be spared, which led to "the incidents".

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad updated on the arrests:

"Eight people have been arrested so far officially while interrogation of others is on," Jnanendra, who hails from the Shivamogga district, told reporters.

Karnataka Home Minister Jnanendra also said that Shivamogga has become a breeding ground for criminals from across Karnataka and if the responsibilities were not fixed, then it will allow such elements to grow further.

"We never perceive this as an ordinary murder case. We will bring out the forces behind it. There are lots of possibilities in this case involving various organisations, which the police are looking into," said the Minister.

