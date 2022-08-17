A day after the Shivamogga clashes in which a youth was stabbed by a group of miscreants on Monday, a poster of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was torn down in Tumakuru on Tuesday. Some BJP MLAs reportedly had put up these posters in the Tumakuru city of Karnataka with the image of VD Savarkar wishing people a Happy Independence Day. Clashes have been reported in many cities across Karnataka. There is tension in the state after the posters of Savarkar were torn down first in Shivamogga, then Mangaluru, then this Chikmagalur and now in Tumakuru.

Speaking to media, Tumakuru Superintendent of Police Rahul Kumar on Wednesday informed, “A flex of VD Savarkar which was put near Ashoka road in Tumakuru on Aug 15 was torn by some unidentified people with intention of creating tensions. We have registered a case and a further probe is underway.”

Karnataka | A flex of VD Savarkar which was put near Ashoka road in Tumkur on Aug 15 was torn by some unidentified people with intention of creating tensions. We have registered a case and a further probe is underway: Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad, SP, Tumakuru (16.08) pic.twitter.com/zeJGpF8y9A — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2022

Shivamogga violence

As part of the 76th Independence Day celebrations, a right-wing group had tried to install Savarkar's flex to the high mast light pole at the Ameer Ahmed circle. Another group objected to this and demanded to install Tipu Sultan's poster.

As the situation turned adverse, a youth identified as Prem Singh was stabbed in the Gandhi Bazar area of the city by a group of miscreants. Police resorted to mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd amid violent clashes. The authorities also deployed additional forces in the concerned area. Subsequently, prohibitory orders under Section 144 were imposed in the entire district on August 15.