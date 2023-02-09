Karnataka BJP Chief Sparks Fresh Row, Says 'Assembly Polls Will Be Savarkar Vs Tipu’

Karnataka BJP President and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel started another controversy by stating the upcoming assembly election in the state will be ‘all about Tipu vs Savarkar’. He also challenged former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for a debate on whether the country requires Veer Savarkar or Tipu Sultan.

The Karnataka assembly polls will centre around the subject of Veer Savarkar and Tipu Sultan said Kateel, “This (Assembly) election is all about Tipu vs Savarkar. They (Cong) allowed celebrating Tipu Jayanti which is not required, & spoke disgracefully about Savarkar. I challenge Siddaramaiah to discuss if our country needs a patriotic like Savarkar or Tipu.”

Notably, a few days back Kateel made controversial remarks asking party cadres to focus on how to stop 'Love Jihad' and ignore petty issues like road and sewage problems.

Focus on 'Love Jihad', Roads, sewage, drainage 'small issues'

Even earlier in January, Lok Sabha MP Nalin Kumar Kateel undermined the requirement of developmental works and asked the party workers to focus on ways to stop Love Jihad and ignore issues like road and sewage problems. He said, “I am asking you people, don't speak about small issues like roads, drainage and sewage. You need to tell them that the issue in front of their children is Love Jihad. Think about the future of their children. Think about Love Jihad. Talk about Love Jihad. If you are worried about your children’s future, and if you want to stop Love Jihad, then BJP is the only solution," he said during a ‘Booth Vijaya Abhiyana' campaign in Mangaluru.

#BREAKING | BJP MP Nalin Kumar Kateel in Karnataka stokes new controversy by saying, 'need BJP to stop love jihad.'

Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/3Rah4djWmQ — Republic (@republic) January 3, 2023

Hhitting out at Congress leader D Shivakumar he said the place of Ullal, where he was addressing the party workers, will be occupied by terrorists and the ban on PFI, Karnataka Forum for Dignity will be withdrawn leading to the return of their workers on the streets.

The tenure of the 224 member Karnataka Legislative Assembly ends on May 24, 2023 and the elections to the state are scheduled to be held before May 2023. The previous assembly polls were held in May 2018, in which BJP emerged as the single largest party winning in 104 seats, Congress 80, JD (S) 37 and Independents, BSP, KPJP winning on one seat each.

Image: Republic