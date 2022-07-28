Karnataka BJP Leader Murder Probe: Police Arrest 2 People; PFI Link Suspected

In a big development pertaining to the Karnataka BJP leader's murder, the police arrested two accused on Thursday based on the circumstantial pieces of evidence available to them. Notably, the police have also said that one of the accused is suspected to have links with the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Speaking to reporters, SP Dakshina Kannada, Sonawane Rishikesh said, "This is an initial investigation. We have taken two persons into our custody based on whatever evidence available to us. We are asking for further police custody after that further details will emerge. We have questioned 15 people and out of that two have been arrested."

According to the officials, the accused have been identified as Zakir and Shafiq.

ADGP (law and order) Dakshina Kannada, Alok Kumar who also interacted with the media confirmed that one of the accused-- Zakir who had a criminal case in Bellare has suspected of having PFI links; however, it is still subjected to further investigation.

In addition to this, Republic has learnt that the police will produce the arrested accused in front of the magistrate court today (July 28) evening, and will ask for their further custody. It is pertinent to mention that as of now 21 people have been picked up for the investigation in connection to the Karnataka BJP leader's murder, out of which two have been arrested.

'Won't spare such elements at any cost': CM Bommai

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, CM Basavaraj Bommai condemned the killing of Praveen Nettaru and said that he won't spare those responsible for the brutal murder.

Speaking about those responsible for the killing of the BJP activist, CM Bommai said that a task force consisting of commandos will be trained to look after such elements. "Won't spare such elements at any cost. A task force of commandos will be trained along with an intelligence wing, they'll specifically look after such elements. Culprits to be nabbed soon... there are inter-state issues involved that's why I can't reveal everything now," he told reporters.

Adding further he said, "Government will form a commando force with special training, intelligence, ammunition, resources to go after anti-national and terror groups conspiring to disrupt the peace & stir communal tensions in the state."

Karnataka BJP worker murder

On Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death by unidentified persons in Karnataka's Bellare. Nettaru, who owned a poultry shop in Bellare was attacked by Kerala-registered bike-borne assailants with a machete when he was returning home after completing his business for the day. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but before the doctors could attend to him, he succumbed to his injuries.