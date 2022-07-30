Karnataka BJP Leader's Murder: ABVP Workers Protest Outside Minister Jnanendra's Residence

Days after the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party's leader Praveen Nettaru, the activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) protested outside the residence of Karnataka Home Minister Agara Jananedra, on Saturday, July 30.

The protesters demanded a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Social Democratic party of India (SDPI), alleging that the organisations were behind the killings of Hindutva activists.

They also demanded the resignation of Agara Jananendra, due to the growing feeling among the protesters that he was incapable of dealing with the situation. They claimed that it would be hard for people to 'come out of their homes' if the leader continues to hold the position.

While speaking about the incident, Jananendra said that he understood the sentiment of the youth wing workers. "I understand their sentiments, and the government is also thinking in that regard. I will invite ABVP members and talk to them," he told ANI.

The protesters protesting outside the house of the state's Home Minister have been detained.

Two people arrested in murder of BJP worker

On Thursday, the police arrested two persons from Dakshina Kannada district in connection with the murder. The accused have been identified as Zakir (29) from Savanoor in Haveri district and Mohammed Shafiq (27) from Bellare, said Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Bhagawan Sonawane. According to him, Shafiq and Zakhir are the conspirators, but the assailants are still to be apprehended.

Post the arrest, the wife of one of the accused, confirmed that her husband was linked to the Popular Front of India (PFI), and also used to attend the events of its political wing- the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

The arrested accused were produced before a local court, which remanded them to 14 days of judicial custody. The duo was sent to judicial custody after the police did not seek their custody.