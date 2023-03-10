Karnataka Bribegate: Understand Whole Episode Involving BJP MLA Virupakshappa In 10 Points

The Karnataka bribegate has put Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the spotlight ahead of the assembly polls slated to take place in the state at around May this year. The political slugfest triggered in the poll-bound state after the son of BJP MLA from Channagiri Madal Virupakshappa was allegedly caught accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh along with his accountant and three others by the state's Lokayukta.

The BJP MLA was also named with others in the case registered, as it was alleged that his son Prashanth Madal accepted the bribe on his behalf. Now, after almost seven days, he finally appeared before the Lokayukta on Thursday for questioning in the bribery case. As per reports, he was quizzed by the officials for over four hours, during which his statement was recorded. Further probe is being conducted in the matter.

Bribegate shakes Karnataka politics

The state BJP unit is witnessing a stir among the leaders following the bribegate incident and the opposition parties are going all out against the ruling party to get an edge ahead of polls. Amid all the ruckus, here we bring you the whole episode in ten points.