Last Updated:

Karnataka Bribegate: Understand Whole Episode Involving BJP MLA Virupakshappa In 10 Points

The BJP MLA finally appeared before the Lokayukta on Thursday for questioning in the bribery case, where he was quizzed for almost 4 hours.

Written By
Abhishek Tiwari
Karnataka bribegate

Karnataka bribe-gate case. (Image: Facebook/Madal Virupakshappa)


The Karnataka bribegate has put Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the spotlight ahead of the assembly polls slated to take place in the state at around May this year. The political slugfest triggered in the poll-bound state after the son of BJP MLA from Channagiri Madal Virupakshappa was allegedly caught accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh along with his accountant and three others by the state's Lokayukta. 

The BJP MLA was also named with others in the case registered, as it was alleged that his son Prashanth Madal accepted the bribe on his behalf. Now, after almost seven days, he finally appeared before the Lokayukta on Thursday for questioning in the bribery case. As per reports, he was quizzed by the officials for over four hours, during which his statement was recorded. Further probe is being conducted in the matter. 

Bribegate shakes Karnataka politics

The state BJP unit is witnessing a stir among the leaders following the bribegate incident and the opposition parties are going all out against the ruling party to get an edge ahead of polls. Amid all the ruckus, here we bring you the whole episode in ten points. 

  1. The Anti-Corruption Wing of Lokayukta on March 2 arrested Prashanth Madal, son of BJP MLA from Channagiri, Madal Virupakshappa, while taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh. He was arrested along with his accountant Surendra as well as three alleged bribe-givers namely Siddesh, Albert Nicola and Gangadhar. 
  2. Following the arrest of Prashanth Madal, who is also the Chief Accounts Officer at Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), a raid was conducted at his house by the Lokayukta, during which around Rs 6.10 crore from residence and around Rs 2.2 crore was recovered from his office.
  3. The action was taken on basis of a First Information Report (FIR), which was lodged on the basis of a complaint filed by a chemical company, which alleged that the company floated a tender for fragrant oil in January, following which Virupakshappa's son Prashant allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 81 lakh. MLA Virupakshappa was also named in the FIR, on the allegations that his son was accepting the bribe on his behalf. 
  4. After the registration of the case, the MLA, who was also the chairman of the state-owned Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), which makes the famous Mysore Sandal soap, resigned from the chairmanship. He was found absconding after the registration of the case. 
  5. On March 7, the MLA was granted interim anticipatory bail by the High Court of Karnataka in the alleged bribery case. After his bail, the rousing welcome by his supporters in his constituency fuelled another political debate. 
  6. Virupakshappa later claimed that the cash seized from his house was from the sale of arecanut and legitimate businesses run by his family and that the source of money was not corruption.
  7. On March 9, Virupakshappa presented himself before the Lokayukta, where he was grilled for around four hours in the matter. During the questioning, he reportedly denied having knowledge about the cash seized from his son during the trap and claimed that the money recovered from his house was earned through agriculture. The inquiry will again be carried out. 
  8. Earlier, Lokayukta of the state of Karnataka, Justice BS Patil described the case as a special one, since three bribe-givers were also arrested in the case. He said that among five people arrested in the case, three were bribe givers, which makes the case special, as it sent the clear message that bribe giving and bribe taking, both are offences. 
  9. The incident sparked a political battle between the BJP and the opposition parties. Congress Karnataka president Siddaramaiah, lashed out at CM Bommai and questioned as to why the incident took place despite the CM claiming his government was corruption free. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, miffed over Sisodia's arrest by the CBI, responded by saying that a son of the leader of Amit Shah's party was caught with Rs 8 crore., but they arrested Manish Sisodia. 
  10. Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai reacted to the matter and said that the whole purpose of setting up a Lokayukta is to stop corruption. He said, "Lokayukta officials have caught the MLA's son red-handed. We have often been told that fair investigations will take place. Whoever has committed crime must be punished." He even accused the Congress that many cases were closed during the Congress regime in the absence of Lokayukta. 
First Published:
COMMENT