Karnataka: CCB Arrests Assam-based Radicalised Youth From Bengaluru; Probe Underway

In Karnataka, a radicalised youth was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru police from the Tilak Nagar area on Sunday. As per the police, the youth has been identified as Akthar Hussain Lashkar and is based in Assam. It is pertinent to mention that earlier this month a suspected Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was arrested in Bengaluru.

Republic TV has learnt that around 8 pm on Sunday, the CCB police with a team of 30 officials raided a building in Tilak Nagar's BTP area. He was residing on the third floor pretending to be a food delivery boy. The police detained Akhtar along with his other four roommates. FIR has been registered against him at Tilak Nagar police station and an investigation is underway.

Suspected J&K Terrorist Arrested From Bengaluru

On June 7, top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Talib Hussain was nabbed alive from a residential locality in Okhalipuram in Srirampura in Bengaluru. As per police sources, Hussain had fled Jammu and Kashmir with his wife and children as the hunt for him was intensified by the armed forces, and was hiding in Bengaluru. Hussain had allegedly taken shelter at a mosque in Srirampura and used to deliver sermons during Friday prayers. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai confirmed Hussain's arrest from the city earlier in the day. When asked if the terrorist was arrested, CM Bommai responded to reporters by saying, "Yes."

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra assured that the state police are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had informed that the state police will provide all assistance to the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the probe.

(Image: PTI)