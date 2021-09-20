Karnataka: CCB Arrests One Accused For Sharing Photos, Details Of Army With ISI Officers

The Bengaluru Central Crime Branch on Monday, September 20, arrested one person accused of taking photographs of vital installations, defence establishments and sharing them with foreign agencies. Upon receiving information from Military Intelligence, CCB has arrested the accused and registered a case under Official Secrets Act and Indian Penal Code.

Southern Command Military Intelligence and CCB, arrested accused Jitender Sing of impersonating as an army officer who was in touch with Pak based ISI officer over Whatsapp. He had shared photographs and details of the Army area. He has carried out reconnaissance of Army posts near IB.

Bengaluru | Southern Command Military Intelligence & CCB, arrested one Jitender Singh for impersonating as army officer. He was in communication with Pak based ISI officer over Whatsapp. He had shared photos, details of Army area & carried out reconnaissance of Army posts near IB pic.twitter.com/TexWA10QMp — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2021

The accused is said to have provided photographs of the Barmer military station and has also reported all military vehicles movement from that area to the foreign agencies.

Karnataka cops arrests youth for assaulting Hindu-Muslim duo

On September 19, the Bengaluru Police arrested two youths for persecuting two bank officials for travelling together on their way back home. The woman had got late for work and had sought the help of her male colleague to drop her home. The duo was travelling on a motorcycle when two youths followed and stopped them mid-way. The pillion, a woman, belonged to the Muslim community and was wearing a burqa. The man on the other hand belonged to the Hindu community.

A video shared on Twitter displayed the way the duo was stopped by a mob, who questioned them why a Hindu man was travelling with a Muslim woman. The man was hit by the miscreants and the woman was forced to get down from the motorcycle. She was compelled to provide her family's phone number and was taunted for travelling with the man.

Reacting to the police's swift action in the case, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai claimed that his government handles such cases with an 'iron hand.' He also informed that the two accused have been arrested in the case and that the Bengaluru City Police acted swiftly. While Bangalore City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said that a case has been registered against the miscreants and that strong legal action will be taken against them.

(Image credit: @ANI/TWITTER)