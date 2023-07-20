Karnataka: CCB Recovers 4 Hand Grenades Hidden By Terror Suspects in Bengaluru

In a massive breakthrough, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Thursday (July 20) recovered four hand grenades hidden by the suspected terror accused in Bengaluru's Kodigehalli. All the explosives were hidden inside a sandbag at the time of the seizure.

While commenting on the recovery of explosives, Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police Sharanappa said, "CCB special teams are investigating the entire incident technically. We have taken them into seven days of police custody. We have learnt that the accused had many explosive substances with them. Today, we have recovered four explosives."

CCB makes big seizure

The CCB had earlier, seized four walkie-talkies, seven country-made pistols, 42 live bullets, ammunition, two daggers, two satellite phones, and other items belonging to the five terror suspects, arrested from different of Bengaluru city on July 19.

All the individuals were allegedly on the verge of executing the Bengaluru terror plot, triggering blasts at multiple sites. The terror conspiracy was hatched in the Bengaluru Central Jail, where the suspects were lodged in the 2017 Noor Ahmed murder case.

While behind bars, they came in contact with T Nazir, one of the main accused in the 2008 serial blast case. He radicalised the terror suspects and trained them to create public arson. Significantly, Nazir is a Laskhar-e-Taiba operative, facing severe charges.

According to Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayanand, one accused is now absconding abroad. "The person who is presently abroad had activated this module and had supplied these weapons and other equipment," the Commissioner added.