At least 3 people suffered injuries in the Kerur area of Karnataka's Bagalkot district after a gang war broke out between two different communities on Wednesday (July 06) evening. A total of 18 people have been arrested while Section 144 has also been imposed in the area.

A gang war broke out between two groups in Kerur on Wednesday when Arun and Lakshman (brothers) confronted Yasin a local person who was allegedly involved in the eve-teasing of their sister. Both the brothers questioned Yasin, following which an interaction broke out between them. Later, Yasin allegedly gathered 10-15 of his aide and attacked Arun and Lakshman.

The incident involved Hindu Jagarana Vedike. Sec 144 imposed in Kerur till 8am on July 8: P Sunilkumar, Bagalkot DC

Reacting to this, friends and aides of Arun and Lakshman reached the spot and attacked Yasin and his friends, resulting in a gang war between the two groups. Since people involved in the clashes are from two different communities, some people tried giving the clash a communal colour. Later, violence broke out in the market area of Kerur as miscreants barged in and set push carts on fire and vandalised bikes parked in the market area. It is pertinent to mention that the clash also involved members of Hindu Jagarana Vedike.

Section 144 imposed after Kerur gang war

After receiving information about the violence in Kerur, police immediately rushed to the spot to maintain law and order in the region. In order to maintain peace, the administration imposed 144 of CrPC and large gatherings are banned in the region till Friday (July 08) at 08:00 AM. Notably, the local administration has also announced a holiday for schools and colleges in Kerur town as a preventive measure to maintain the law and order situation.

It is pertinent to mention that the police have registered FIRs pertaining to the violence that broke out in Karnataka's Kerur and has also arrested 18 people from both communities for creating havoc in the region resulting in injuries to at least 3 people and vandalism in the market area. All the injured were immediately shifted to the nearby hospital for further treatment.

Earlier, Bagalkot Deputy Commissioner (DC) P Sunilkumar said that they have detained people in connection with the incident and are interrogating them. Speaking about to ANI about the incident, Sunilkumar said, "Soon after the incident, a group of miscreants barged into the market, set fire to carts and vandalised bikes. Holiday announced in schools and colleges in Kerur." Further investigation is being carried out by the police.

Karnataka CM issues statement

Issuing a statement on the clashes in Kerur district, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai ruled out any communal disharmony claims and said that the violence happened due to 'personal issues'.