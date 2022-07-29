Karnataka CM Vows Quick Action Against Recent Murders; 'Will Follow UP Model If Required'

At the time when three back-to-back murders in the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada has created a tense situation in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in his first reaction after the three heinous crimes said that quick actions will be taken in the matter, and whoever is behind the killings will be punished accordingly.

Speaking to the media, CM Bommai while answering questions regarding the three murders in the state said, "Swift actions will be taken on the three cases. I cannot explain anything in detail at this moment. Furthermore, reiterating his call for initiating the "UP Model", the chief minister added,

"As and when required, whatever is necessary within the frame of law, we will take all the necessary actions following the UP Model or the Karnataka model."

Notably, this came after a Muslim man was killed in the Surathkal region of Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district near Mangaluru on Thursday night. It was on the same day when CM Basavaraj Bommai was in the region to visit the family of Praveen Nettar, the BJP youth leader who was recently murdered in Bellare.

The 23-year-old man, identified as Mohammed Fazil, was hacked to death by a group of men in the same way as Nettar was previously murdered. The CCTV footage from the incident shows the group of masked men chasing Fazil and then brutally stabbing him to death. The incident led to unrest in the area following which prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code have been imposed in the area till Saturday morning.

Karnataka murder incidents

The series of murders began earlier this month when an 18-year-old boy, B Masood was killed in a road rage case in the Kalanja village of Sullia taluk on July 20. Just days after this, in another incident, a 31-year-old BJP activist, Praveen Kumar Nettare was attacked by bike-borne miscreants in Bellare town on July 26 following which he succumbed to his injuries.

While an investigation is presently underway in both cases, another murder came up from the coastal region where the 23-year-old Fazil was stabbed and killed on Thursday night.

Image: PTI