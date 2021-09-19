Karnataka: Cops Arrest 2 Youths For Assaulting Hindu-Muslim Duo Who Travelled Together

The Bengaluru Police on Sunday arrested two youths for persecuting two bank officials for travelling together on their way back home. The woman had got late for work and had sought the help of her male colleague to drop her home. The duo was travelling on a motorcycle when two youths followed and stopped them mid-way at around 9:20 PM. The pillion, a woman, belonged to the Muslim community and was wearing a burqa. The man on the other hand belonged to the Hindu community.

A video shared on Twitter displayed the way the duo was stopped by a mob, who questioned them why a Hindu man was travelling with a Muslim woman. The man was hit by the miscreants and the woman was forced to get down from the motorcycle. She was compelled to provide her family's phone number and was taunted for travelling with the man.

Family, husband denies objection to woman travelling with Hindu man

The family members of the lady, when called by the miscreants, said they were informed that she was travelling with her co-worker and that they had no problems with that. The unruly youths even called the husband of the woman and complained about her travelling with a Hindu man to which the husband responded that he was aware of it and was well acquainted with the colleague.

Muslim woman forced to travel by autorickshaw

The violent youths, who also belonged to the Muslim community, booked an autorickshaw for the woman and sent her home. The duo was assaulted and the whole incident was recorded and later posted on various social media platforms amid huge traffic in the area.

The woman later lodged a complaint with the police, who took prompt action. They traced the miscreants and gathered information from the CCTV footage from nearby areas of the spot of the incident. The hooligans were traced and arrested by the police and are currently in police custody. The accused, aged 24 and 26 years, have apologised, while accepting that they made a blunder.

Karnataka CM says his govt tackles such acts with an 'iron fist'

Reacting to the police's swift action in the case, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai claimed that his government handles such cases with an 'iron hand.' He also informed that the two accused have been arrested in the case and that the Bengaluru City Police acted swiftly.

In connection with the case of assault on a bike rider travelling alongwith a woman of different faith,@BlrCityPolice has acted swiftly, identified & secured 2 accused persons. A case is registered & legal action is initiated. My Govt. deals with such incidents with an iron hand. — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) September 19, 2021

Bangalore City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said that a case has been registered against the miscreants and that strong legal action will be taken against them.

Acting swiftly, @BlrCityPolice has identified and secured two accused persons for assault on a bike rider traveling along with a woman of a different faith.



A case is registered and firm legal action is initiated. — Kamal Pant, IPS (@CPBlr) September 19, 2021

Image: @HATEPETROLLER-TWITTER