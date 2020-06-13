Karnataka: Coronavirus Crusaders Attacked In Belgavi District, Tear PDO's Shirt

While healthcare workers have been fighting tooth and nail to help save victims of COVID-19, some corona warriors are turning victims of abuse.

This incident happened near Maranhola village in Belagavi district of Karnataka.

COVID-19 positive reports of returnees from Maharashtra surfaced. Whoever was the primary contact of them were isolated and kept in quarantine.

Subsequently, a team was sent to take the swab samples of those staying in the village. That's when furious people didn't co-operate and eventually attacked the team. They also tore the shirt of PDO Prashant at the spot.

Stones were pelted on couple of Asha workers and lab technicians. They also broke warriors’ phones when they tried to record the video.

A case has been registered at Kakathi police station by PDO Prashant. “A person by the name Lakshman Brahma Patil has been arrested and the case has been registered against 8 people - 4 people from quarantine and 4 others of the village. Police are searching for three absconders, and we’ll arrest the rest once the quarantine term ends,” said Kakathi police inspector Srishil Joujalgi.

Karnataka has witnessed a steep rise in the number of COVID cases over the past few days owing to the influx of people from the neighboring state Maharashtra which has the highest number of cases in the country.

