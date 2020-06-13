Last Updated:

Karnataka: COVID-19 Warriors Attacked By Villagers In Belagavi District, FIR Registered

In yet another shocking incident, Asha workers and health officials were attacked in Maranhola village of Belagavi district on Saturday, June 13.

In yet another shocking incident, Asha workers and health officials were attacked in Maranhola village of Karnataka's Belagavi district on Saturday, June 13. In a video that has gone viral, a mob can be seen pelting stones and attacking the health workers. The scuffle broke out after the villagers refused to cooperate with the team of health officials that had landed in the village to conduct swab tests and collect samples.   

