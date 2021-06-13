Karnataka Cyber Crime Sleuths Bust Rs 290 Crore Hawala Racket, 9 Arrested

The Bangaluru cyber police on Saturday had busted a ₹290 crore money-laundering scam linked to a hawala racket, and nine people have been arrested in the case. The alleged criminals included two Chinese nationals, two Tibetan nationals, and the main suspect has been identified as Anas Ahmed. The accused collected money from investors promising high returns, and wound up business after some time.

According to the ground reports accessed by the Republic TV, Anas Ahmed, a Kerala-based businessman who is the main person involved in this hawala and money laundering racket, is married to a Chinese national who has very close connections with the Chinese hawala operators.

What is Hawala racket?

Reportedly, the accused ran an online racket where they asked people to invest in a Chinese application called Power Bank. They promised higher returns through the investment and were leveraging social media platforms to attract people. With the help of several shell companies for funds and software support, the alleged criminals received money from investors. The cybercrime associate also informed that miscreants are in possession of a huge number of shell companies and bank accounts.

The investigation began after a complaint was registered from Razor pay Software Private Limited which said that accused persons availed 'payment solutions' from them, claiming that they are in gaming, social, and e-commerce businesses. They, however, defrauded the company by using computer resources and by deviating from their original, registered line of business, the plaint added.

How was the Hawala racket being operated?

According to the release issued by cyberpolice, the application was listed on Google Playstore for which citizens made investments, however, never received the agreed interest nor the principal amount.

During the investigation, it was found that Anas had connections with Chinese hawala operators.

"We have also identified that he has very proximate connections with the Chinese hawala operators, which has come to light during the course of the investigation. He had opened shell companies in the name of Bull Finch Technologies, H & S ventures and Clifford ventures to route the fraud money. Anas Ahamed incidentally did his studies in China," police said in the release accessed by PTI.

An unusual spike was seen in investments on the day Anas Ahmed announced much higher returns. Later such applications were removed from the play store and he absconded with the money.

(With PTI inputs)