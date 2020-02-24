Karnataka DGP Congratulates Team That Brought Back Gangster Ravi Pujari To India

Karnataka Director-General of Police (DGP) Praveen Sood congratulated the team that brought back gangster Ravi Pujari to India. Sood added that the gangster will be produced before the judiciary soon. Gangster Ravi Pujari was arrested in South Africa and extradited to India.

Kudos to team led by ADG Law and Order Amar Kumar Pande. Fugitive Ravi Pujari has been extradited to India. He has been successfully brought to Bangalore and will be produced before the jurisdictional court soon. — DGP KARNATAKA (@DgpKarnataka) February 24, 2020

In a tweet on Monday morning, Sood greeted Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Law and Order Amar Kumar Pande for bringing back the gangster to India. He was brought to India on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Gangster Ravi Pujari, who was arrested in South Africa will be produced in court on Monday, Additional Director-General of Police (ADGAP) Amar Kumar Pandey said.

On a run for 15 years, Pujari was extradited from Senegal on February 22 pursuant to an extradition request made by India in early 2019. Pujari who is wanted in India for over 200 cases of serious crime, including murder and extortion was brought to India by a team of senior officials and arrived at the Kempegowda International Airport in Karnataka.

A team from Karnataka Police was in Senegal to complete the extradition process. This comes after the Supreme Court of Senegal rejected a plea filed by Ravi Pujari against his extradition to India. Karnataka Police have 39 cases against the gangster in Bengaluru, 36 cases in Mangalore, 11 in Udupi, and one each in Mysuru, Hubli-Dharwad, Kolar, and Shivamogga.

Mumbai Police have a total of 49 cases against him of which, 26 cases are under the stringent MCOCA. In Gujarat, there are around 75 cases of extortion registered against Pujari.

As per sources, he has been in Africa for over a decade where he was living a luxurious life with his wife and kids as a hotelier in Dakar. He was arrested from a barbershop on January 21, 2019. In 2019, former JNU student Umar Khalid, Shehla Rashid, and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani had allegedly received death threats from the gangster.

