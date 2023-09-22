Karnataka: Drug Peddlers Held, MDMA Seized

Mangaluru, Sep 22 (PTI) As part of its drive to make Mangaluru drug-free, the central crime branch (CCB) police have arrested two drug peddlers who were selling banned MDMA drug to students and the public in the city.

Police said the arrest was made after receiving credible information that the drug peddlers were selling the banned substances at K S R Road.

The accused have been identified as P S Abdul Azeez alias Azeez (31), a resident of Uppinangady in the district, and Akshith Kumar (26) from Katipalla, Surathkal, Mangaluru.

The police seized 35 gm of Methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA), a synthetic drug, worth Rs 1.75 lakh, two mobile phone handsets, Rs 600 cash and a digital weighing scale from their possession. The total value of the seized goods was put at Rs 1.96 lakh.

A case has been registered at Mangaluru North police station. The police are on the look-out for more persons involved in the drug racket, sources said.