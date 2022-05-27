Karnataka: FIR Registered In Kalaburagi Case After Hindu Man Killed Over Interfaith Affair

In a massive development in the Kalaburagi incident, the Karnataka Police has now registered an FIR on the basis of the statement given by the deceased Vijaya Kamble's mother. This comes after a 25-year-old boy named Vijaya Kamble was killed on Wednesday in Kalaburagi allegedly by his girlfriend's brother, Shahbuddin, who disapproved of their inter-faith relationship. He succumbed to bleeding on the spot.

FIR Registered in Kalaburagi incident

The case has been registered at Wadi Police Station under IPC Sections 302 (Punishment for murder) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and SC/ST Act (The Government of India enacted the Scheduled Castes and Tribes Act in order to prevent the atrocities against SC/STs). In the FIR, the deceased mother stated that the girl's father and brother stabbed her son.

Hindu Man allegedly killed by girlfriend's brother over interfaith relationship

On Wednesday, a boy named Vijaya Kamble was killed in Karnatka's Kalaburagi allegedly by his girlfriend's brother, Shahbuddin, who disapproved of their inter-faith relationship. Kamble succumbed to bleeding on the spot. Kalaburagi SP Isha Pant informed that Shahbuddin had allegedly warned the deceased earlier to not talk to his sister.

While speaking exclusively to Republic, the Kalaburagi SP said, "He is a 25 year old boy. He was stabbed last night at 8 PM by Shahbuddin and his associate Nawaz. Shahbuddin is the brother of the girl who is the deceased's close friend. Shahbuddin had warned the boy earlier to not talk to his sister, but they continued talking."

However, this is not the first incident of Interfaith marriage killing. This comes weeks after a man named Billapuram Nagaraju was stabbed to death at the Saroornagar Tehsildar office on May 4 in Hyderabad by the girls' relative just because he hailed from a different community.

Nagaraju was in a relationship with Syed Ashrin Sulthana since their days in college. The couple got married in January 2022 after which Sulthana converted to Hinduism and changed her name to Pallavi. The recently married couple were travelling together on a bike when Nagaraju was attacked and killed, allegedly by the girl’s family. They attacked the deceased with an iron rod and a knife.

