Karnataka Forced Conversion Case: Belagavi Police File FIR Against 7 For Attacking Pastor

Belagavi police on Sunday filed FIR against seven persons for allegedly assaulting a pastor's family in Mudalagi, Karnataka. The assaulted pastor was accused of allegedly trying to convert their neighbours to Christianity. The police have since lodged complaints against seven individuals in the case.

The police on Sunday informed that it has lodged a complaint against seven individuals for assaulting a pastor and his family. The FIR has been lodged under IPC Sections 143, 448, 323, 392, 506 and provisions of the SC/ST Act. The case is now under further investigation.

The attack took place on December 29, 2021, when pastor Akshay Kumar Karanganvi was performing prayers in his house. The group of assaulters reportedly entered his residence forcefully and attacked him and family. The assault alleging religious conversion took place a week after the Karnataka government put forth the Right To Freedom of Religious Bill, 2021, commonly known as the Anti-Conversion Bill. However, the bill failed to become law as the ruling BJP failed to prove its majority in the Legislative Council (Upper House).

What is the anti-conversion bill?

The Karnataka anti-conversion bill was termed to protect the right to freedom of religion and prohibition of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement, or by any fraudulent means. It proposes imprisonment of up to 10 years for forced religious conversion. Earlier in April last year, the Gujarat Assembly had passed the 'Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act, 2021' with a majority, to bring more stringent punishment against forced religious conversions through marriage. Gujarat had become the third state after Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh to implement a law against forced religious conversions.

Karnataka Congress promises repeal of 'Anti-Conversion Bill'

Ahead of the 2023 state elections in Karnataka, senior Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah assured that the Congress government will repeal the recently passed contentious ‘Anti-conversion Bill' in the state after moving to power in 2023.

Siddaramaiah has been vociferously opposing the 'Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021' bill, as it was passed by the state legislative assembly amid heavy protests by the opposition last week. However, CM Basavaraj Bommai lashed out at the former Congress CM for showing ‘hypocrisy’ and highlighted that former CM had himself pitched this reform during his term.

