Karnataka Government Mulling To Withdraw Cases Against Bengaluru Rioters, BJP Fumes

The Karnataka government at the behest of a few legislators in the state is thinking of withdrawing cases against the DJ Halli and KJ Halli rioters. The riots rocked east Bengaluru in August 2020 which allegedly had involvement of members of the SDPI and were the key accused. A magisterial inquiry into the same had also pointed out the role of SDPI.

The BJP shared a letter addressed by state Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwara to the home secretary asking officials to look into the case. The contents of the letter states that "Shri Tasveer Sait, Honourable MLA and Former Minister from Narasimharaja assembly constituency has filed a petition which is attached here. In the said plea, innocent youths and students have been arrested in false cases during protests and riots in Hubballi, D.J. Halli, K.G. Halli, Shivamogga and other places. It is requested to re-examine the cases and take steps to withdraw as per rules. It has been asked to look into the matter and take necessary action."

The Home Minister of Karnataka Dr. G Parameshwara when asked for a clarification said that "Tanveer Sait has written a letter and there is a system for all these cases. There's a cabinet sub-committee which will decide and then it will be forwarded to the cabinet where a final call will be taken. Due procedures will be followed, and we will not suo motu withdraw these cases."

BJP slams government alleging appeasement politics

BJP has alleged that the Dr. Parameshwara seems to be working by putting up a board saying that he will give a clean chit to the communal criminals of 'one' community. The saffron party also alleges that this letter proves that this government is dancing to the tunes of jihadis and PFI terrorists. Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai speaking to Republic has said that "The government is misusing state machinery by trying to free these miscreants. I urge the Home Minister not to do so. The Congress had used these people to come to power and now they are trying to return the favour by trying to withdraw cases. This shouldn't happen as those arrested are not innocent. There has been evidence of the PFI's involvement and violence which has all been recorded on camera. The miscreants vandalised police stations and attacked law and order personnel."

Cong MLA Tanveer Sait defends move says only "demanding release of undertrials"

Congress MLA from Narasimharaja constituency, Tanveer Sait speaking exclusively to Republic said that "My letter to the Home Minister is clear. I have spoken about DJ Halli and KJ Halli, Shivamogga and Hubballi riots. I have asked that the undertrials against whom there are no charges should be let-off. The accused have been remanded to judicial custody. My attempts to convince the government has failed previously. My letter is not based on any caste or creed. I have not pointed out any individual or organisation. The accused and guilty should be punished. I was a victim myself previously (was attacked by PFI)."

BJP cabinet note in 2023 pointed out role of SDPI

The magisterial inquiry pointed out that SDPI members acted as a terrorist gang. Enquiry also mentioned that SDPI members conspired to strike terror among the minds of people and police authorities. It gave a clean chit to the police action of lathi-charge and firing. The cabinet, on December 22, accepted the magisterial inquiry report submitted by the Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner on the sequence of the incidents, circumstances and the reasons for the death of three miscreants during the violence at K G Halli and D J Halli in August 2020.

Key Findings of the report under BJP government:

1) SDPI members acted as a terrorist gang.

2) SDPI members conspired to strike terror among minds of people and police authorities.

3) Cops given a clean-chit and report states that firing was inevitable.

4) The cabinet note also points out to the fact that there is a larger conspiracy by the SDPI members.