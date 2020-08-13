Bengaluru Violence: Karnataka Govt Deploys Rapid Action Force In Sensitive Areas

After extending Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits till 6 am on August 15, the Karnataka government has deployed Rapid Action Force (RAF) in the sensitive areas of Bengaluru. The decision comes in the wake of violence which took place on Tuesday night over a derogatory social media post.

Earlier on Wednesday, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that a District Magistrate will hold an inquiry into Tuesday's violence and said so far 146 people have been arrested. "It has been decided in a meeting with Chief Minister with senior officials that district magistrate will hold an inquiry into the incident as per the guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission. So far, 146 people have been arrested," Bommai told ANI.

'Restoration of peace is the priority'

The Karnataka Home Minister also said six companies of the Central Reserve Police Force are being dispatched to the violence-hit areas of Bengaluru. Three companies from Hyderabad and three from Chennai will be deployed in DG Halli and KG Halli police station limits where disturbances occurred Tuesday night, after which three people died in police firing, he said in an interaction with reporters at Udupi before leaving for Bengaluru.

He said efforts to vitiate the atmosphere in society through hooliganism will not be tolerated. "Restoration of peace is the priority of the government and strict action will be taken against such elements," he said.

'Garuda' force are also being deployed

Several police personnel were also injured in the clashes. The minister said police had to resort to firing as a last resort. He said the situation is now under control and additional police forces have been deployed in the area. Rapid action force and the 'Garuda' force are also being deployed, the minister added.

The arrested persons have been accused of arson, stone-pelting, and assault on the police. The police said that accused Naveen has been arrested allegedly for posting "derogatory" material on social media. Residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy was also attacked after the violence broke out. Section 144 was imposed in Bengaluru on Wednesday. FIR has been filed against 17 main accused in violence that took place on August 11.

(With agency inputs)