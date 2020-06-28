Karnataka Govt Warns Private Hospitals Against Denying Treatment To COVID-19 Patients

Karnataka Government on Saturday issued an order, instructing the private hospitals not to deny treatment to patients with coronavirus and COVID-19 like symptoms. The order further warned the private hospitals of punishment if they fail to comply with government instructions.

"Non-compliance of this order will attract punishment under sections of Disaster Management Act 2005," the order read.

The state government also notified that people coming from Maharashtra will be placed in seven-day institutional quarantine followed by seven-day home quarantine in Karnataka and those coming from other states will be required to undergo 14-day home quarantine.

This comes at the time when Karnataka is witnessing a surge in Coronavirus cases. On Saturday the state reported a single-day high of 918 new coronavirus cases taking the overall tally in the state to 11,923, the Health department said. Eleven deaths took the COVID-19 toll in the state to 191, it further said.

Bengaluru to get 10,000-bed COVID care facilities

Karnataka Medical Education Minister S Sudhakar on Saturday informed that arrangements will be made to have 10,000 beds in government and private hospitals by Monday evening and multi-storey residential apartment complexes will also be used to treat infected patients.

"By Monday evening, we will have definite information about the number of beds available in the government and private hospitals. Efforts are afoot to arrange 10,000 beds to treat coronavirus patients by Monday evening," Sudhakar said in a statement on Saturday after video conferencing with the health department officials.

Lockdown across the state on Sundays

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, on Saturday, has announced that a complete lockdown will be imposed across the state on consecutive Sundays with effect from July 5. No activities, except essential services, will be allowed in the state during the Sunday lockdown.

Apart from the Sunday lockdown, all government offices shall remain closed on all Saturdays from July 10 onwards, CMO Karnataka said. The timings of night curfew have also been changed to 8 pm - 5 am from the existing 9 pm - 5 am and will be in effect from June 29.

(With inputs from ANI) (Image PTI)