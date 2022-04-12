Karnataka Govt Will Maintain Law & Order Situation Amid Ram Navami Violence: CM Bommai

After Ram Navami celebrations turned violent across the country including in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai affirmed that there is no communal tension in the state but a few fringe groups are making provocative statements. Bommai mentioned that clear instructions are given to the police to ensure the law and order situation is maintained across the state.

Karnataka Chief Minister said, "We are following a clear regulation. Our duty is to take care of law & order and maintain peace. If any organisation tries to take law and order into their hand we will quickly take stern action against them".

He further added that a few people are behind provoking communities against each other and he has asked police officers to observe the matter carefully. He informed that he spoke to DG yesterday to direct all district officers to take care of law & order situations and to further ensure the safety of people.

Stating that the BJP government will not compromise in maintaining law and order, CM Bommai said, 'Day before yesterday there was an incident in Dharwad, we arrested them. There was a murder in Shivamogga, we arrested them. We had taken action in Kolar. Wherever we had to take action, we didn't think twice".

He questioned the handling of situations by the opposition parties including Congress and JDS and told them to think of it before they blame the BJP.

Communal violence in Karnataka

Communal clashes erupted in Mulbagal town of Kolar district in Karnataka after a Sri Ram Shobha Yatra was attacked using stones. On Friday night, when the Shobha Yatra was being taken out ahead of the Ram Navami festival, an incident of stone-pelting was reported. Sri Ram idol which was carried out in the procession was also attacked with stones, reports said.

the miscreants further attacked motorcycles and cars that were part of the yatra and a motorcycle was set ablaze by the stone-pelting mob.

In another case, two students were reportedly injured at the Central University of Karnataka in Kalaburagi in a clash during Ram Navami celebrations, the police said. The injured students alleged that when they were performing pooja at the Lakshmi Devi temple, they were assaulted by a couple of other students on the university campus.

