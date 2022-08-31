Karnataka HC Allows Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations At Idgah Maidan In Hubbali

The Karnataka High Court, in a late-night hearing on August 30, upheld the decision of the Dharwad municipal commissioner to allow Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Hubballi Idgah maidan. Justice Ashok S Kinagi held that the property belonged to the Hubballi-Dharwad municipality and Anjuman-e-Islam was only a leaseholder for a period of 999 years at a fee of Re 1 per year.

Anjuman-e-Islam had challenged the municipal commissioner's order claiming that the property in question was protected under the Places of Worship Act, 1991, which says no religious place of worship can be converted.

The high court said in the case of the Hubballi Idgah maidan, it was not a religious place of worship and was allowed for prayers only during Bakrid and Ramzan. During other times, it was used for purposes such as a marketplace and a parking lot.

No Ganesh festivities at Bengaluru Idgah Maidan

The Supreme Court was also hearing arguments about whether Ganeshotsav should be permitted at Bengaluru's Chamrajpet Idgah Maidan. The Chamrajpet issue involves a dispute about the ownership of the property, whereas the Hubballi ground belongs to the municipality - a fact also acknowledged by Anjuman-e-Islam, the court pointed out.

In Tuesday's hearing, Supreme Court refused to grant permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan and ordered status quo on land by both parties.

Noting that no such function as Ganesh Chaturthi was organised on the ground for the past 200 years, the top court asked the parties to approach the Karnataka High Court for the resolution of the dispute. In a special hearing held at 4:45 pm, a three-judge bench headed by Justice Indira Banerjee observed that the pooja is held somewhere else.

The matter was mentioned in the Hubballi case. Justice Kinagi heard the matter at his official chamber at 10 pm. After hearing the parties, including the state government advocate, he dictated the orders at 11.15 pm.

(With PTI inputs)