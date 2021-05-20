Karnataka HC Asks Govt Why CM's Son Shouldn't Be Booked For Temple Trip In COVID Lockdown

The Karnataka High Court has pulled up CM Yediyurappa's son & BJP leader BY Vijayendra for his visit to a temple in Nanjangud district amid the statewide lockdown imposed in the wake of the second wave of the COVID pandemic. Karnataka HC bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Oka & Justice Aravind Kumar asked police officials if an FIR would be filed against the Karnataka CM's son under the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act 2020 for flouting lockdown norms as he travelled to Mysuru from Bengaluru for the temple visit? Seeking the state's response on the matter, the HC bench fixed the date for the next hearing on May 25.

BY Vijayendra's temple visit was highlighted to the Court on Thursday by advocate GR Mohan as it was hearing a batch of petitions regarding COVID-19 management in the state. A memo with the clippings of Vijayendra's temple visit from English and regional news channels along with the representations made to Mysuru DC & Mysuru Police Commissioner was submitted to the HC.

"It is a confirmed fact that there are prohibitory orders initiated by the government banning inter-district travel in the light of the pandemic of COVID -19. Then how did Mr Vijendra and his family members travel into the boundary of the district of Mysore from another district? How did the district administration allow his entry into the district of Mysore? Hence we are requesting your good selves to kindly give this clarity to the general public. In this context it would be convenient to the general public if the district administration and the Muzrai department release a circular/order that neither the police nor the district administration officials will prevent general public from visiting and performing poojas in the temples," the memo said.

Congress targets CM over son's temple visit

'A baton for the masses, and special security and permission to worship for the 'Super CM'. For them it's a monarchy, not a democracy,' the Congress tweeted, roughly translated from Kannada, sharing a news clipping with a picture of the visit. It adds, 'On one side people are succumbing to Coronavirus and on the other hand, a Royal Durbar is being run by your family. Record the case and state that the rules are same for everyone.'

Karnataka's COVID-19 situation

The daily coronavirus cases in Karnataka is witnessing a decline as the state registered 28,869 new infections, which was outnumbered by recoveries with 52,257 discharges. However the number of fatalities continued to remain high at 548, the health department said on Thursday. While the total caseload was 23.35 lakh, the toll stood at 23,854.

During the last two days, the state has reported over 30,000 fresh cases, which was around 40,000 last week. Out of the 28,869 new cases reported on Thursday, 9,409 were from Bengaluru Urban alone, and the city saw 25,776 discharges. As of May 20 evening, cumulatively 23,35,524 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 23,854 deaths and 17,76,695 discharges, the department said in its bulletin. The total number of active cases in the state stood at 5,34,954.