Karnataka HC Dismisses 'infructuous' PIL Seeking Absolute Ban On Online Gambling/betting

In a noteworthy development, the Karnataka High Court dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking an absolute ban on online gambling/betting and deemed it 'infructuous'. The development holds relevance after the Karnataka Assembly prohibited all forms of such practices through amendments to the Karnataka Police Act in September 2021, which provides for a maximum imprisonment of three years and a penalty up to Rs 1 lakh in cases of violations of statutory provisions.

"...Mandamus (writ) was also sought to direct the State of Karnataka to ban all forms of Online Gambling and Online Betting of any nature until and unless an appropriate regulatory regime is established and regulations are framed by the State, regulating the functions and activities of all forms of Online Gambling and Online Betting," the Court's order highlighted the prayer of the PIL.

As amendments made to Karnataka Police Act, PIL has become 'infructuous': Court

A division bench of Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadun dismissed the PIL by petitioner Sharada, who sought directions to impose a ban on online betting and gambling exhaustively. The order was passed after the Karnataka government submitted before the Court that 'the state government has brought an amendment in the Karnataka Police Act, 1963 and as such the writ petition in the present form has become infructuous'.

While the PIL enumerated numerous evils of online gambling and betting; thereby stating that vulnerable youth of the society are habituated and addicted to the practice, the advocate appearing for the petitioner also agreed that the PIL can be concluded as unsolicited and 'infructuous'.

Karnataka government bans online gambling/betting

In a bid to curtail youth addiction and other factors, on September 21, 2021, the Karnataka Assembly sanctioned amendments to ban online gambling. As per reports, the amendments were made in the Karnataka Police Act 1963 in order to curtail booming online gambling through electronic devices. The bill was introduced in the assembly by the state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

As per reports, the bill not only proposes to ban online gambling but also introduces a clause that may ban online "game of skill." The announcement comes after the Karnataka Cabinet suggested imposing a ban on online games that included transactions from electronic devices like mobile phones and computers.