Karnataka HC Order On Hijab Row Accessed: 'No Religious Attire In Class, Open Schools'

As Supreme Court refuses to intervene in the Hijab row, Karnataka High Court ordered all students regardless of religion to not wear hijabs, saffron shawls, flags within classrooms, until further orders. The detailed HC order accessed by Republic TV on Friday, urges the Karnataka government to reopen educational institutions and allow students to return to classes. The HC will continue hearing the matter on Monday - February 14 at 2:30 PM.

HC order on Hijab row

"Pending consideration of all these petitions, we restrain all the students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls (Bhagwa), scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom, until further orders. We request the State Government and all other stakeholders to reopen the educational institutions and allow the students to return to the classes at the earliest," read the HC order.

It further stated, "Whether wearing of hijab in the classroom is a part of essential religious practice of Islam in the light of constitutional guarantees, needs a deeper examination. Ours being a civilized society, no person in the name of religion, culture or the like can be permitted to do any act that disturbs public peace & tranquility. Endless agitations and closure of educational institutions indefinitely are not happy things to happen".

The HC also noted that students must return to classes rather than continue their agitations, specially ahead of admission for higher studies. "The academic year is coming to an end shortly. We hope and trust that all stakeholders and the public at large shall maintain peace & tranquility," noted HC. In response, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai announced that schools will reopen for students of Class 9 and Class 10 from Monday, however decision regarding pre-university college and degree colleges will be taken later, amid the Hijab faceoff.

Based on HC's interim verdict, one of the Muslim woman petitioners challenged the order arguing that 'rights of Muslim women' were being curtailed, seeking an urgent hearing in the SC. In her plea, the petitioner claimed that the HC order had created an unnecessary classification between non-Muslim and Muslim women. Apart from seeking an urgent listing of its matter, the plea has sought an interim stay on the HC order. In response, the Supreme Court bench led by CJI NV Ramana urged the petitioners to not make the matter a national issue adding, "If some exams are getting hampered, we will take it up at an appropriate time".

Karnataka Hijab row

In December, Udipi's Kundapur PU college's principal - Rudra Gowda issued a circular - banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms, claiming it was to ensure uniformity in classrooms. This decision led to uproar, with Hijab-clad female students and students wearing head-scarves were stopped from attending college. Escalating the matter further, students from the other community (presumably Hindu) started wearing saffron scarves to college in protest against the hijab-wearing Muslim students. With protests springing across Karnataka with Hijab-clad women standing in solidarity and saffron scarf-clad students against them, state govt imposed a ban on the wearing of clothes that tend to disturb equality, integrity, and public order and imposed section 144 in select districts.