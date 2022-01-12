Karnataka HC Raps Govt For Allowing Congress' Padayatra Amid COVID; Issues Notice To KPCC

The row over the controversial Mekedatu Padyatra carried out by the Karnataka Congress continues to rise, as the Karnataka High Court pulled up the state government for not taking any action in the matter of COVID-19 protocol violations. The Karnataka HC further questioned the state government on why the yatra was allowed in the first place.

Further, giving a one-day deadline for stopping Congress' Padyatra, the HC also rebuked the BJP government and raised several questions on its stand. A division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Suraj Govindaraj was hearing the PIL filed by petitioner PR Narendra on Wednesday after which it directed the state government to immediately stop the Padyatra within a day time or action will be taken accordingly. The bench also questioned why the state government was incapable to stop the march and if COVID-19 protocols are being followed in throughout.

After being briefed over the COVID-19 situation in the state, the Karnataka HC bench slammed Congress for not adhering to the COVID-19 restrictions imposed on public gatherings in an order issued on January 4, 2022.

Meanwhile, as the hearing has been adjourned till Friday, the court has also issued a show-cause notice to the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and sought their response at the earliest. The hearing came after a petition was filed against the Congress' 10-day Padyatra called for demanding the implementation of the Mekedatu project.

Public gatherings should not be allowed in the state: Petitioner

Speaking exclusively to Republic on the matter, petitioner PR Narendra who filed the PIL in the High Court, said that questions were raised at the state government as well as the Congress on whether they were allowed to carry out the rally in view of the rising COVID cases. Further responding to it, the state government informed that multiple FIRs have been lodged against Congress leaders and workers for defying COVID-19 norms and carrying out the Padyatra without permission.

The petitioner further stated that the Karnataka HC also questioned why the government is unable to take any action as the padyatra violates its orders issued on January 4, 2022, restricting public gatherings in the state. "In view of the current Covid situation, there has been a spike in infections in Bengaluru. However, the protestors who are carrying out such a major march with students and children from schools will soon become a superspreader of COVID-19 infections in the state and has now invited the wrath of the high court", he added.

Elaborating on his petition filed in the court, PR Narendra added that directions have been sought for not allowing any political parties to carry out such gatherings which include the ongoing Padyatra carried out by Congress over the last few days.