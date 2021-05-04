Karnataka HC Raps Yediyurappa Govt On Horrific Oxygen Shortage COVID Deaths; Directs Probe

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the state government in the wake of the acute shortage of medical oxygen required in the treatment of COVID-19 patients. While holding a hearing the case on the COVID-19 crisis in the state, the Karnataka HC made strong remarks on the death of 24 people in Chamarajnagar due to lack of oxygen over a horrific 2 hours in the early hours of Monday and called for a judicial inquiry into the incident by a retired Judge of the HC. The High Court also noted that the hospital had requested 300 cylinders of oxygen which was not supplied by the state government.

Chief Justice Abhay Oka asked, "How many more people do you want to die? Keep aside the process, forget about the process tell us now when will you increase the quota (of oxygen)?"

"Is it correct that hospital authorities informed local authorities that they are in bad need of Oxygen?' Chief Justice Oka asked, to which the Advocate General representing the state government answered, "Report of DY Commissioner suggests that requisition for 300 cylinders was made". This prompted the Chief Justice to ask why was it not supplied when a request was made by the hospital.

"We are putting you (State) to notice that a Retired Judicial Officer has to be appointed for conducting an inquiry in the incident," Chief Justice Oka ordered.

The High Court's strong remarks on the state government have come after 24 people lost their lives in a span of just two hours at Karnataka's Chamrajnagar district hospital allegedly due to lack of oxygen. This unfortunate incident took place in the wee hours on Monday. A total of 144 patients were admitted to the hospital. Heartrending and tragic visuals have been accessed by Republic of the night of the incident, with caretakers and hospital staff being seen fanning air onto the patients who were clearly gasping for breath.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has spoken to the Chamarajanagar district collector over the incident and called an emergency Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Expressing condolence to the bereaved families, he said he has ordered an inquiry into the matter and strict action will be taken at the earliest against those responsible and that such an incident will never occur again.

In the wake of the oxygen crisis, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraja Bommai said that oxygen demand has increased in the state but the government is trying its level best to fulfil the demands and is exploring all possibilities to normalise the situation. Karnataka on Monday reported 44,438 COVID-19 cases and 239 related deaths in a span of 24 hours, taking the total caseload and fatalities to 16.46 lakh and 16,250 respectively. The state has constituted a new COVID task force under the Deputy CM.

