Karnataka HC Raps youth Group For Installing Ambedkar Statue Incompletely & Illegally

The Karnataka High Court (HC) on Friday observed that erecting an incomplete statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar is equivalent to disrespecting him. Accepting an undertaking given by a youth association to shift the statue of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar which was allegedly erected on public land in Davanagere District, to an alternative land within four months, the Karnataka HC also found erecting Dr. BR Ambedkar's statue on the public place is 'illegal'.

The undertaking was given by Revanna Siddappa, President of Dr. B R Ambedkar Youth Association, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice NS Sanjay Gowda said that the respondent has committed great illegality in the name of the great man.

Karnataka HC on installing Dr. B R Ambedkar's without permission

The Karnataka High Court observed, "We must make a note that illegality was committed by the respondent, in the name of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, who was not only architect and author of Constitution of India but was a great human being. He believed in the Rule of law."

"Respondent 10 has shown disrespect to the great human being by committing illegality in his name. Moreover, respondent 10 has erected an incomplete statue of the great human being on public property," added the Karnataka HC.

What is Dr. B R Ambedkar's statue case?

The case dates back to 2019 when the youth association had installed a statue of Dr. Ambedkar on government land, adjacent to a bus stand without any permission. Following that, a section of villagers raised their objections and a complaint was filed. However, the Gram panchayat on March 5, 2020, passed a resolution.

The resolution discussed the issue of the statute and it was decided that a proposal would be sent to respondent 9 (Panchayath Development Officer, Hiremegalagere Grama Panchayath, Davangere) about the relocation of Dr. B R Ambedkar's statue. On February 29, 2020, the Panchayat Development Officer ordered the removal of the statue.

However, the order was challenged in the court and it was demanded to put a stay on Panchayat Development Officer's order. Following that the court ordered Deputy Commissioner to appoint any officer not below the rank of Assistant Commissioner to check the legality and validity of the act of erecting Dr. B R Ambedkar's statue.

Following that the report suggested that respondent 10 agreed if any private landowner donates their land then the statute can be shifted there, however hardly anyone came forward. The report also stated that the statue was illegally erected on public land without seeking requisite permission.

Then on June 9, an affidavit was filed by respondent 10, affirmed by the President of the Association tendering an apology for their illegal action and requested that the State government be kind enough to allot land for installing the statue of Dr. B R Ambedkar.

However, the state government did not showcase willingness, therefore time was granted under order dated July 21, to the Association to state whether they were willing to give the undertaking to shift the statute. Finally, the affidavit was filed on August 9, 2021, giving the undertaking to shift the statue to an alternate land within four months.

