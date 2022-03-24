In a landmark verdict, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday, held rape charges filed against a husband by his wife, refusing an exception to marital rape. A single-judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna maintained that exception to marital rape from offence of rape cannot be absolute. The judge maintained that the exception to marital rape is 'regressive' and counters principle of equality under Article 14 of the Constitution.

Karnataka HC refuses to rape charges against husband

"Under the Indian Penal code every other man indulging in offences against woman is punished for those offences. But, when it comes to Section 375 of IPC the exception springs. The exception is not progressive but regressive, wherein a woman is treated as a subordinate to the husband, which concept abhors equality," maintained the judge.

He added, "A man is a man, an act is an act. Rape is a rape, be it performed by a man the "husband" on the woman (wife)". The HC has not weighed in on the constitutionality of criminalising marital rape, urging the govt to form law for it.

As per reports, a wife had filed a complaint with the Karnataka police against her husband in 2017 alleging rape. The police filed a charge sheet charging the husband under IPC sections 498A (harassment), 354 (assault), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation). Later in 2018, a special court charged the husband for rape, assault etc- leading to him to file a plea seeking dropping of rape charges citing an exception to marital rape.

Recently, a Delhi High Court bench of Justices Rajiv Shakdher and C Hari Shankar refused to grant further time to the Centre to make its stand clear on the issue of criminalising marital rape and reserved judgement on various pleas in the matter. The Centre had filed an affidavit urging the court to defer hearing on the petitions, stating that criminalising marital rape has very far-reaching socio-legal implications in the count. It added that a meaningful consultative process with various stakeholders including the state governments is needed.