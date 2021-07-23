Karnataka HC Rejects Amazon & Flipkart Plea: 'shouldn't Feel Shy In Facing CCI Probe'

In a key development, a division bench of the Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed the appeal filed by e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart challenging an order by a single-judge bench of the court allowing the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to conduct a preliminary investigation into their alleged anti-competitive practices. The division bench comprising Justice Satishchandra Sharma and Justice Nataraj Rangaswamy after hearing all the parties on June 25, had reserved its order.

The bench noted "...in the concerned opinion of this court by no stretch of the imagination, the inquiry can be crushed at this stage. If the appellants are not involved in violation of any provisions of the Act of 2002, they should not feel shy in facing an inquiry by CCI." The bench added, "In the concerned opinion of this court, the appeals are devoid of merits and substance and deserve to be dismissed."

Flipkart, Amazon Vs CCI

In January 2020, the CCI had passed an order under Section 26(1) of the Competition Act initiating an investigation into allegations against Amazon and Flipkart based on a complaint filed by Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh. In the complaint, the organization of retailers alleged that Amazon and Flipkart were giving preferential treatment to a set of vendors by exercising direct control over their operations. It further alleged that this was affecting their competitive position.

The order was challenged before the Karnataka High Court which granted an interim stay on the CCI order, after which the CCI challenged the order of the Karnataka High Court before the Supreme Court. The Court in October 2020, refused to grant any relief but asked the Karnataka High Court to decide on CCI's plea to probe into the alleged anti-competitive practices of the e-commerce giants within six weeks. Acting as asked, Justice PS Dinesh Kumar, on June 11, had dismissed the petitions filed by Amazon and Flipkart.

During the said hearing, it was noted that Amazon and Flipkart by favouring selected sellers, were actively participating in the competitive process. Defending themselves, Amazon held that its algorithm is dictated by consumers and preferential listing is based upon the reflection of the consumers while Flipkart submitted that the views were not supported by any evidence and no agreement, which has an adverse effect on competition, has been placed on record.