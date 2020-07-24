Karnataka HC Rejects Plea Seeking Stay On CBI Probe Against Congress' DK Shivakumar

In a big development, a Karnataka High Court bench comprising Justice Nataraj dismissed a plea seeking a stay on the CBI investigation against senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar. Filed by Shivakumar aide Shashikumar Shivanna, the petition questioned the state government's permission to the CBI for going ahead with its probe into the income tax raid on Shivakumar's Delhi residence. He argued that the BS Yediyurappa-led government had not given detailed reasons before granting advance permission for CBI inquiry.

The CBI has registered the case under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The HC accepted the arguments of the state govermment that it was justified in granting permission for a CBI probe. The advocates for the Karnataka government and CBI cited the Enforcement Directorate's investigation which had brought to the fore the role of government officials and corruption.

The ED case

The ED case against Shivakumar is based on the charge sheet filed by the Income Tax (I-T) department in 2018. Essentially, the I-T department raided 60 properties of Shivakumar and his associates in August 2017. It unearthed nearly Rs. 8.59 crore of cash at four of his premises in Delhi. The I-T department accused him of regularly transporting unaccounted cash through the Hawala network with the help of his four associates namely, Sachin Narayan, Sunil Kumar Sharma, Anjaneya Hanumanthaiah and N Rajendran.

These associates were booked for abetment of false returns and giving false evidence. According to the I-T department, Shivakumar was instrumental in setting up a web of persons in Delhi and Bengaluru to transport and utilize the unaccounted cash. All of them were accused of tax evasion too.

Delhi HC grants bail

After the Karnataka High Court dismissed Shivakumar’s plea for quashing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons on August 29, 2019, he was interrogated for 4 straight days. Thereafter, he was formally arrested. His custody was extended only till September 17, 2019, after which he was sent to Tihar jail.

In the meantime, he moved the Delhi High Court seeking bail. On October 15, 2019, his judicial custody was extended till October 25. While the ED had opposed his bail plea, Justice Suresh Kait of the Delhi High Court granted bail to Shivakumar on October 23. Subsequently, the ED challenged the bail granted to him in the Supreme Court.

