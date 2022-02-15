Karnataka HC Strikes Down State's Law Banning Online Gambling; Calls It 'unconstitutional'

Overturning the state government's law that banned online gambling games, the Karnataka High Court on Monday struck down certain provisions brought under the Karnataka Police Act (Amendment) 2001 calling them "unconstitutional" and to be ultra vires to the Constitution enacted without any authority to do so. This came months after the Karnataka government had imposed a ban on every kind of online betting game in the state.

Meanwhile, the division bench Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Krishna S Dixit on Monday said that nothing in their judgement shall be construed for preventing appropriate legislation from being brought in accordance with the constitution. It further declared the provisions to the Karnataka Act Number 28/2021 to be ultra vires in the Constitution of India.

"The consequences of striking down the provisions shall follow. However, nothing in this judgement shall be construed to prevent appropriate legislation from being brought about, concerning the subject of betting and gambling in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution. A writ of mandamus is issued restraining the respondents from interfering with online gaming business and allied activities of the petitioners", it added.

Thereby, this order of the Karnataka High Court will provide a big relief to several skill-based game firms that had earlier shut down operations in Karnataka.

Karnataka govt's ban on online gambling games

Earlier in October 2021, the Karnataka government had notified the Karnataka Police (Amendment) Act 2021 to ban all forms of online gambling games involving any kind of wagering, betting, and gambling in the state. Soon after that, apps started sending messages to users stating that the new law does not permit such games.

Apart from that, under the new Amendment Act, online gaming was considered a non-bailable offence with fines up to 1 lakh and imprisonment for 3 years. Aside from these, the government had also banned online games using electronic means and virtual currency followed by electronic transfer of funds in connection with the games.

Meanwhile, Karnataka is not the first state to do so. Previously, the Tamil Nadu assembly had banned any kind of online gambling games in the state which was later overturned by the Madras High Court. Other than this, states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Punjab governments have also imposed a ban on such games stating them as ‘legislative ambiguity’.

(With ANI inputs, Image: Pixabay/PTI)