Karnataka HC To Decide Fate Of Religious Attires Inside Educational Institutions Tomorrow

More than two weeks after reserving its order, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday will pronounce its verdict over the batch of petitions pertaining to Hijab controversy. A three judges bench of the high court headed by Chief Justice Rituraj Awasthi and also comprising Justices Krishna S Dixit and J M Khazi had heard for over ten days the batch of petitions which challenged an order of the Education Department of the Karnataka Government prohibiting the use of Hijab inside the premises of the educational institutions including schools and pre-university colleges.

The matter was initially being heard by a single judge bench of the high court presided by Justice Krishna S Dixit who after holding preliminary submissions referred the matter to the larger bench. The larger bench had on February 15 passed an interim order restraining all the students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls, scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom, until it is hearing the matter.

"Pending consideration of all these petitions, we restrain all the students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls (Bhagwa), scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom, until further orders," the three judges bench of the high court said

The high court through its interim order also requested the state government and all other stakeholders to reopen the educational institutions and allow the students to return to the classes at the earliest. The full bench of the Karnataka High Court also expressed that no one is allowed to disrupt the peace and tranquility on the grounds of religion, caste etc.

"Ours being a civilized society, no person in the name of religion, culture or the like can be permitted to do any act that disturbs public peace & tranquility," the bench said in its order

Expressing concerns, the high court said that isn't happy with the endless agitations and closure of educational institutions indefinitely. "...we are pained by the ongoing agitations and closure of educational institutions since the past few days, especially when this Court is seized off this matter and important issues of constitutional significance and of personal law are being seriously debated," it said.

The petitioners have primarily argued before the court that wearing of the Hijab by the girls is an essential religious practice under the Islamic culture and any orders restraining the same would be a violation of the Articles 19 and 25 of the Indian Constitution. It has also been argued from the end of the petitioners that the College Development Committee (CDC) cannot decide the issue concerning Fundamental Rights and the application/violation of Article 25 of the Constitution as its a "extra judicial body"

On the other hand, Advocate General of Karnataka, Prabhuling Navadgi, defending the stand of the government argued that the petitioners have not placed any material to substantiate their claim for a declaration that wearing of the hijab (headscarf) is an essential religious practice. Appearing for the state, he said that the petitioners have placed zero material to substantiate their claim for a declaration that wearing of hijab is an essential religious practice.

The Advocate General further told the Court that there were at least four instances, where the Supreme Court negatived it whenever reliance was placed on Quran to show certain practices as essential.Among them were the Qureshi case relating to the sacrifice of animals as essential practice and the Shayara Bano case where instant triple talaq was struck down, Advocate General said.

During the hearing, the Court asked Advocate General to tell the stand on whether wearing a hijab can be permitted in institutions or not. Advocate General replied that the operative part of the government order leaves it to institutions to decide in this regard. The bench would tomorrow pronounce its order in the batch of petitions tomorrow. While the petitioners were led by Senior Advocates Devdutt Kamat, A M Dhar, Sanjay Hegde and Prof Ravivarma Kumar, the respondents were represented by Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi for the government and Senior Advocate Sajjan Poovayya for the College Development Committee.