Liquor Shop Queues In Karnataka's Hubli See People Save Their Spots With Helmets, Bottles

Amid relaxations in the extended lockdown, the Karnataka government permitted the sale of liquor in many states. In order to buy liquor, people in Karnataka's Hubli have taken to reserving their places in queues outside liquor shops in Gokul road area. However, instead of being physically present, they have placed several objects to mark their place, visuals show.

Here's how people are reserving their spot in liquor queues in Hubli

As people wait for the wine shop shutters to be opened in Hubli, they have placed several things like water bottles, bags, helmets, slippers to mark their spots.

Karnataka: People use water bottles, bags, helmets, slippers etc to reserve their places in queue, outside liquor shops in Gokul road area of Hubli. #CoronaLockdown pic.twitter.com/wdrvcWSuXI — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2020

Liquor Sales Worth Rs 45 Cr on day one in Karnataka

Meanwhile, the state's excise department on Monday announced that liquor sales worth Rs. 45 crore was recorded on the first day of the opening of liquor shops. According to the orders of the Karnataka Government, wine shops started operating from 9 am to 7 pm with some restrictions.

As per the measures, only five people were allowed at a time and they have to maintain a distance of six feet. Even so, the measure was widely flouted across the country. This decision to reopen the wine shops was taken by the government to in order to bag more revenue. However, bars, pubs, restaurants remained closed. Wine stores, MRP store and MSIL stores were allowed to sell liquor in Karnataka from Monday.

